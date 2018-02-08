Ohio dad 'forces daughter to chop hair after highlights'

Fostoria, OH - An Ohio mother's Facebook post has gone viral after she shared heartbreaking photos of her daughter with her hair chopped off, because her father ordered it after she got highlights for her birthday.

Christin Johnson posted the photos on Facebook writing, "This is what my daughter looked like Sunday when I took her home and the other two pics is what happened today before she was brought to me... All over me having highlights put in her hair for her birthday!"

In the photos, her teenager daughter it visibly upset, covering her face with a short haircut. Her mother says that the girl's father and stepmother ordered her to cut her hair as punishment for getting highlights.

Now the teenager's mother and father, who are both volunteer firefighters, are under investigation by the local police department for child abuse.

The mother posted to Facebook again, saying that a local wig store in Toledo was able to help her daughter pick out a wig saying, "She got her smile back because of you and your kindness!"

