Insane video: Don't try this on I-4

CANAL WINCHESTER, Ohio - And you thought Orlando drivers were bad.



The Ohio Department of Transportation caught an Ohio driver going in reverse down U.S. 33 on Tuesday at 6:45 a.m.

The video shows the driver suddenly turning the car around, driving down the highway in reverse and continuing up the on-ramp. It only gets better from there.



The driver then turns the car around in an intersection and continues up another road and into a parking lot all while still in reverse.



An ODOT spokesperson speculated that the driver may have had transmission problems. Thankfully, no one was injured.

