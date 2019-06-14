Old Navy $1 flip-flop sale Saturday

Flip-flops could practically be the official shoe of Florida. With today being National Flip Flop Day, Old Navy is putting its flip-flops on sale Saturday, June 15.

At Old Navy’s annual flip-flop sale, the store offers its popular flip-flops for just $1.

The flip-flops usually cost $3.99.

Be on the lookout for a golden flip-flop in every Old Navy store, because the customer who finds a pair can win up to $24,000.

