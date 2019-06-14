News

Old Navy $1 flip-flop sale Saturday

Yearly flip-flop sale is this weekend

By Stacy Shanks - Social Media Producer

(Credit: Old Navy)

Flip-flops could practically be the official shoe of Florida. With today being National Flip Flop Day, Old Navy is putting its flip-flops on sale Saturday, June 15.

At Old Navy’s annual flip-flop sale, the store offers its popular flip-flops for just $1. 

The flip-flops usually cost $3.99. 

Be on the lookout for a golden flip-flop in every Old Navy store, because the customer who finds a pair can win up to $24,000. 

 

 

