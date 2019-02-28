'Older man' shot by family member in Merritt Island, deputies say

MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. - A man was shot Thursday morning by someone with a "familial relation" to him, according to officials from the Brevard County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said an "older man" was shot on Newfound Harbor Drive in Merritt Island. The victim is expected to recover and there is no danger to the community, according to authorities.

The exact relationship between the shooter and victim is unclear.

Officials said the investigation is ongoing.

