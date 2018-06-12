ClickO on the Go: Hostage situation ends in tragedy; Pulse: 2 years later

ORLANDO, Fla. - News 6 knows its viewers are busy, but also knows that it's important to stay informed. That's why we've put together a list of things you need to know that you can easily access while you're on the go.

Here's what you need to know Tuesday, June 12:

Daylong standoff ends

An Orlando man killed himself and four children -- ages 1, 6, 10 and 12 -- he had taken hostage after a 23-hour standoff situation, police said Monday night. Arrest records show the man, Gary Lindsey Jr., had a history of mental illness and violence. Lindsey also shot police Officer Kevin Valencia, who remains in critical condition, according to Orlando police. Read the full story on the daylong standoff here.

Pulse: 2 years later

June 12 marks two years since the mass shooting at Pulse nightclub that left 49 dead and more than 50 others injured. Several Orlando-area locations will commemorate the anniversary through ceremonies, art and artifacts. Find out more about how the city of Orlando is honoring the victims of the tragedy here.

Runway gator

A Spirit Airlines flight was stopped in its tracks at Orlando International Airport by an alligator crossing the runway. News 6 viewer Anthony Velardi said the plane came to a halt after taxiing to allow the creature to pass. See the video of the alligator shared by Velardi here.

Solid sportsmanship

A high school pitcher showed an example of true friendship during a tournament. After striking out his longtime friend, the teen chose to comfort his buddy who he had just beat instead of immediately celebrating.

Tropical storm ahead?

A cluster of thunderstorms in the western Caribbean is projected to move into the Gulf of Mexico, possibly becoming a tropical wave. The system is not expected to impact Central Florida. Click here for the full forecast from News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges.

