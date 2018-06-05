WATCH: News 6 at Noon -- 6/5/18

ORLANDO, Fla. - Here’s what made headlines on News 6 at Noon:

Markeith Loyd hearing

Accused killer Markeith Loyd appeared in court Tuesday morning after calling his counsel "incompetent" and filing a motion to have his court-appointed attorney fired. News 6 reporter Mark Lehman has the full story on what happened in court.

Winter Garden Park shooting

A shooting took place around 9 p.m. Monday at Zander's Park in Winter Garden. News 6's Ezzy Castro talked to a neighbor Tuesday morning who said they heard dozens of shots fired.

Apopka double stabbing

New details surrounding a double stabbing in Apopka Monday are surfacing. Hear why a woman allegedly stabbed her roommate and what charges she's facing.

One year after Fiamma

Tuesday marks one year since five people were killed in a shooting at an Orange County business. Read the latest details to be released in the case.

Miss America changes

Major changes to the world-famous Miss America competition were announced Tuesday, including the decision to eliminate the swimsuit portion of the contest. Read the other changes and find out why they were put into place.

Doggy dining

Leaders in Orange County are discussing the possibility of allowing residents to dine with their dogs. Hear the details of the ordinance the county says they're working on.

Tuesday forecast

Get your full forecast from News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges.

Watch the noon newscast in the video player above.

News 6 morning headlines

News 6 knows its viewers are busy, but also knows that it's important to stay informed. That's why we've put together a list of things you need to know that you can easily access while you're on the go.

Watch ClickO on the Go every weekday by following News 6 on Snapchat and Instagram.

Here's what you need to know Tuesday, June 5:

Apple's newest features

Apple announced the company's newest features Monday, including one that will help iPhone and iPad users track the time they spend in each app. See a full list of the company's plans for iOS 12 here.

Vandalism virus

There's a virus going around Clermont, but it's not an illness or a computer bug. Mysterious vandalism that reads "virus" keeps popping up around the city, leaving many people in the community confused. Click here to see where the grafitti has been seen.

Humans staying grounded

If you were looking to vacation in space, SpaceX officials say you'll have to wait a little while longer. Click here to find out why the company has delayed its plan to send tourists to the moon.

Name that K-9

The Osceola County Sheriff's Office has a new K-9 and deputies want your help naming it. Click here to cast your vote for the 8-week-old bloodhound's name.

Brief break from rain

Central Florida is getting a short break Tuesday from the rain it's been receiving, but the heat is here to stay. Find out when rain returns and get the full forecast at ClickOrlando.com/Weather.

[WEATHER: Extended forecast | Radar | Warnings | Pinpoint Weather Zones]

[DOWNLOAD: Pinpoint, Hurricane apps | SHARE: Weather pictures]

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.