ClickO on the Go: Deputy saved from fiery crash; new Florida laws

Here's what you need to know Monday, July 2:

Deputy rescued

The tables turned when an Orange County deputy was saved by bystanders who saw his cruiser burst into flames after being involved in a crash. See the amazing rescue caught on camera here.

New Florida laws

July doesn't just mean another warm month. It also means new laws are on the books and Florida can expect more than 100 new ones this year. Get a closer look at the new state laws here.

Crash in Japan

A rocket in Japan came crashing down just moments after liftoff. The crash resulted in a ball of flames and one space company searching for a new date to test private space flight from Japan.

Can you help?

An Ocala family took to the streets this weekend in hopes of finding a kidney donor for a 19-year-old man. The teen is on dialysis and needs a transplant. Click here to find out how you can help.

Heat continues

It's still hot out there, folks and the chance for afternoon storms is still lingering. Get the full forecast from News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges.

