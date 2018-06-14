ClickO on the Go: Disney mass shooting threat; Are these drugs real?

ORLANDO, Fla. - News 6 knows its viewers are busy, but also knows that it's important to stay informed. That's why we've put together a list of things you need to know that you can easily access while you're on the go.

Here's what you need to know Thursday, June 14:

Disney threat

A man in Brevard County was arrested after threatening to commit a mass shooting at Walt Disney World in a Facebook group chat Tuesday, according to sheriff's officials. Derek Eitel, 23, was charged with making written threats to kill or do bodily harm and is being held at the Brevard County Jail. Read the full story on the threat here.

Buyer’s remorse

Police received an out of the ordinary phone call for help when a Florida man asked officers to test his drugs because he thought they were fake. The man, Douglas Kelly, 49, brought the crystallized substance he had bought a week earlier to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday where tests revealed it was indeed meth, authorities said. Kelly was arrested, charged with possession and booked into the Putnam County Jail. Read the full version of the bizarre event here.

Expensive orange juice?

Could your orange juice get a little pricier? Experts say Hurricane Irma made is to blame for citrus crops' worst season in 76 years. It's unclear if or how the rough season will impact the price of citrus products.

Rescue reunion

An Orlando family was reunited with the firefighter who saved their young daughter from drowning in a swimming pool. Firefighter Todd Tinetti rescued Faisal Farooq’s 4-year-old daughter, Arya, who was floating face-down in the shallow end at the Lake Nona Aquatic Center at Laureate Park on Friday, June 1. Farooq and doctors at the Nemours Children's Hospital credited Tinetti with saving the child’s life. Click here for video of the heartwarming reunion.

More summer sun and rain

The Florida summer heat continues with highs reaching the 90s and a 40 percent coverage of rain. Thursday’s low will fall to the mid-70s, with some humidity.

