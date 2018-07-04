ClickO on the Go: Fourth of July celebrations; bear day-drinks in hot tub

ORLANDO, Fla. - News 6 knows its viewers are busy, but also knows that it's important to stay informed. That's why we've put together a list of things you need to know that you can easily access while you're on the go.

Here's what you need to know Wednesday, July 4:

Holiday celebrations

Happy birthday, America! If you're still looking for ways to celebrate the Fourth of July, we've got you covered. Join News 6 at Lake Eola for the annual Fireworks at the Fountain show or watch it live on ClickOrlando.com. You can also attend any of these Central Florida celebrations.

Good boy gone too soon

Remember Duke, the dog from the Bush's Beans commercials? One of the dogs that played the role passed away last week from cancer. See the outpouring of love for the golden icon.

SunPass struggles

After of month of toll-free driving, Florida drivers will soon see their SunPass charges showing up. The error that was preventing money from being withdrawn is still unclear. See what FDOT has to say about the situation.

Bear's best life

This bear, with a margarita and a hot tub, is living a better life than you. Click here for proof.

Holiday forecast

If you're headed outside to enjoy some fireworks, you'd better check your forecast before you go. There is a chance for rain in Central Florida.

