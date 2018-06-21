ClickO on the Go: Gas tank thieves; brunch with Honey the horse

ORLANDO, Fla. - News 6 knows its viewers are busy, but also knows that it's important to stay informed. That's why we've put together a list of things you need to know that you can easily access while you're on the go.

Here's what you need to know Thursday, June 21:

Terrifying theft

An unidentified person stole a vehicle from a convenience store at the corner of Tampa Avenue and Orange Center Boulevard Wednesday afternoon, authorities said. The thief drove off with the owner of the car clinging to the door and mirror before crashing into the side of a church, where more than 15 children were playing in a summer camp, according to officials from the Orlando Police Department. An employee of the church has said that no children were hurt. Read the full story on the alleged carjacking here.

Gas guzzlers

Police are warning drivers to beware of gasoline thieves. Daytona Beach Shores police are searching for two men accused of drilling holes in gas tanks. This is one of nearly a dozen cases of gas thefts in the area, police say. Check out the full story here.

Breakfast for two

A breakfast restaurant in Ocala welcomed quite a surprising patron when Honey the Mini Service Horse came in to dine. Honey the Horse has an internet following and was accompanying her owner, Jessica Wellman, who has Crohn's disease. A spokeswoman for the restaurant said they "were happy to accommodate" both Wellman and Honey. Read the full story on the surprise breakfast guest here.

Thursday forecast

The rain is back once again -- there is a 50 percent coverage of rain and a high of 94 in Orlando on Thursday. You can expect a low of 75 towards the evening and, of course, some humidity. Check out the full forecast from News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges here.

