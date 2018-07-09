ClickO on the Go: Groping at UCF; Thailand cave rescue

ORLANDO, Fla. - News 6 knows its viewers are busy, but also knows that it's important to stay informed. That's why we've put together a list of things you need to know that you can easily access while you're on the go.

Here's what you need to know Monday, July 9:

UCF groping

Security is on the rise at the University of Central Florida after a woman reported being groped by an unknown person while walking on campus. Get the latest on the investigation and hear what other students are saying about the crime.

Cave rescue

The world has been watching as crews work to rescue a group of boys and their soccer coach who have been stuck in a cave in Thailand for more than two weeks. See how far they've come and how much longer their rescue efforts are expected to continue.

Bieber fever

Jelena fans, you probably shouldn't keep reading. Why? Justin Bieber has a new woman and, according to sources, this one's expected to be for life. Learn more about Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's engagement.

Made a wish

About four years ago, a young girl met an Orange County deputy who left such an impression on her that she wanted to see him again. After all that time, Disney made the reunion happen.

Stormy Monday

Central Florida's summer pattern of heat storms is expected to continue Monday. Shocker, right? Get the full forecast from News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges to plan your week.

