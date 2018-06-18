ClickO on the Go: Hot car arrest; distinguished astronaut retires

ORLANDO, Fla. - News 6 knows its viewers are busy, but also knows that it's important to stay informed. That's why we've put together a list of things you need to know that you can easily access while you're on the go.

Here's what you need to know Monday, June 18:

Hot car arrest

A little girl was locked in a car for almost 12 hours Saturday night. Investigators said her mother left her there after a trip to a local liquor store. The toddler was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, and her mother arrested. Stay updated with the latest on the investigation and neighbors' reactions.

You break it...

A 5-year-old boy knocked over a statue and caused $132,000 in damage. The incident was caught on video, and his parents are now being asked to pay the fine. Get a closer look at the incident and hear what's being done about it.

Job well done

The record-breaking astronaut Peggy Whitson is officially retiring. Whitson will end her distinguished career as a U.S .record-setter and the first female commander of the International Space Station. Learn more about her legendary career and retirement.

Monday's weather

Rain chances are finally dropping, with a 20 percent coverage of rain. The high will be 93 with the low getting down to 74. Get the full forecast from News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges.

