ClickO on the Go: Hurricane Beryl brewing; fireworks fiasco

Here's what you need to know Friday, July 6:

Beryl brewing in the tropics

It only took a month into hurricane season for the first hurricane to form. Hurricane Beryl, a Category 1 storm, is brewing in the tropics about 1,100 miles east-southeast of the Lesser Antilles. While the storm is tracking toward the Leeward Islands, it's likely to dissipate some over the weekend. For everything you need to know about Hurricane Beryl, click here.

Fireworks fiasco

Fourth of July isn't complete without a fireworks display, but unfortunately for spectators in Apopka and DeBary, what was supposed to be a spectacular show ended up being anything but. Creative Pyrotechnics is blaming weather for its failure to provide displays at several Florida cities, but the mayor of Apopka isn't buying that excuse. Click here to read more on what he had to say about the fireworks fiasco.

Trooper Steve meet and greet

News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve will be revving it up on Saturday with NASCAR fans at Daytona International Speedway. From noon to 4 p.m., meet your favorite Central Florida traffic anchor then stick around as the engines roar for the Coke Zero 400 beginning at 7 p.m. If you can't make it out on Saturday, you can always have your traffic safety questions answered by filling out the form here.

ATM attack

A 79-year-old was withdrawing money from an ATM when video shows a man ripping the cash from her hands and pushing her to the ground. Luckily, the victim wasn't seriously injured but police say the culprit is still on the loose. Click here to see if you recognize the man wanted in connection with this robbery.

