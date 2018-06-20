ClickO on the Go: Venomous caterpillars in Florida; Pro Bowl returns

ORLANDO, Fla. - News 6 knows its viewers are busy, but also knows that it's important to stay informed. That's why we've put together a list of things you need to know that you can easily access while you're on the go.

Here's what you need to know Wednesday, June 20:

Immigration debate

President Donald Trump and lawmakers are working on new immigration laws. The administration is under fire over illegal immigrants being separated from their children at the border. Get updates on the situation along with a breakdown of numbers from the White House.

Hostage situation

A woman and children were held hostage in an Ocala apartment Saturday afternoon, authorities said. The police got involved when neighbors heard kids screaming and the sounds of a woman being beaten. See the police's dramatic effort to keep the victims safe.

Pain in the asp

A venomous caterpillar pricked a Florida teen, leaving him with a bad rash. The boy's mom took him and the caterpillar to the hospital, where they discovered this was a dangerous insect known as an asp. Learn more about the emergency situation and asp caterpillars here.

Pro Bowl is back

The NFL's all-star game is coming back to Orlando for the third year in a row. Football's top stars will be showcased at Camping World Stadium on Jan. 27. See more details of the game.

Wednesday's weather

Rain chances creep up to 30 percent Wednesday, with a high of 94 degrees and low of 75 degrees. Check out the full forecast from News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges.

