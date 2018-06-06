ClickO on the Go: Journey of fallen deputy's badge; gator knocks trapper out cold

ORLANDO, Fla. - News 6 knows its viewers are busy, but also knows that it's important to stay informed. That's why we've put together a list of things you need to know that you can easily access while you're on the go.

Here's what you need to know Wednesday, June 6:

Kate Spade remembered

Many are mourning the death of fashion icon Kate Spade after her body was found Tuesday in a Manhattan apartment. Take a look at the legacy she leaves behind and get all the latest updates on the investigation into her death here.

Fallen deputy's badge found

The badge that once belonged to a fallen deputy was on its way to Kentucky before it went missing and was found by a woman who later returned it to the deputy's brother, a Flagler County deputy who was heartbroken when it was lost. Read the fully story of the miraculous return here.

Pay for premium

You can now get a sweet parking spot when shopping at Orlando's Premium Outlets, but it's going to cost you. Take a closer look at the new policy and find out how much you'll have to pay.

Gator slap

Floridians are used to the daily, or even weekly, alligator story, but things took a turn in this story when a gator found in Ocoee didn't want to be moved. Watch the full video of the gator slap that knocked out a local trapper.

Rain returns -- again

Central Florida got a nice break from the wet weather Tuesday, but the rain-filled summer routine continues Wednesday, with showers starting in the early hours. Take a look at the temperatures and get your full forecast from meteorologist Samara Cokinos here.

