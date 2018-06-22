ClickO on the Go: Parking garage crash video; Magic select 1st-round pick

ORLANDO, Fla. - News 6 knows its viewers are busy, but also knows that it's important to stay informed. That's why we've put together a list of things you need to know that you can easily access while you're on the go.

Here's what you need to know Friday, June 22:

Sunpass payments still down

The Florida Department of Transportation is waiving all SunPass late fees and penalties due to lingering problems with a website and mobile app update. The SunPass system has accumulated toll charges for customer accounts since the system maintenance began on June 1. Click here to see how this will affect drivers.

Parking garage crashes caught on camera

FHP troopers say James Morris stumbled to his car, under the influence, and then drove away, crashing into 15 cars in a parking garage near UCF before he stopped. Two months later, he faces DUI charges and the FHP has released video of the incident. Click here to see the video.

Disney filming movie in Lakeland

Disney is filming part of the movie "The One and Only Ivan" at four spots in Lakeland. See a sneak peek of the set and who the big-name stars are in the film here.

Magic goes big with first-round draft pick

The Orlando Magic have selected Mohamed Bamba, the 7-footer from Texas, with the sixth overall pick in Thursday night’s NBA draft. It is the second year in a row the Magic had the sixth overall pick in the draft. Click here to read more about Bamba.

Hot, sticky, rainy day forecast for Orlando area

It will be another hot day in Central Florida on Friday, with summer storms dumping rain across the region. High temperatures will be in the low 90s. Click here for your full forecast.

