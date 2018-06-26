ClickO on the Go: Rare alligator stolen; man clings to hood of car on I-95

ORLANDO, Fla. - News 6 knows its viewers are busy, but also knows that it's important to stay informed. That's why we've put together a list of things you need to know that you can easily access while you're on the go.

Return of the reptile

A Discovery Channel show co-host is pleading for the safe return of his rare alligator after 43 of his reptiles were killed Friday night. An unknown person set fire to the animal enclosure and made off with a rare Leucistic alligator named Snowball. Read the full story on the animal arson here.

Only in Florida

A driver captured video of a man clinging onto the hood of a car while driving down Interstate 95 in Miami. Watch the insane video of the commuter here.

Manatee rescue

Beachgoers witnessed an amazing rescue mission Monday afternoon when crews returned three beached manatees back to the water near New Smyrna Dunes Park. See the full video of wildlife experts saving the sea cows here.

K-9 does CPR

A K-9 pup named Poncho in Madrid, Spain, is stealing hearts after performing CPR on an officer. Watch the adorable police pup in action here.

Tuesday weather update

Tuesday is hot with a high of 93 in Orlando and a 60 percent coverage of rain. Tuesday night will be muggy with a low of 76 degrees. Check out the full forecast from News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges here.

