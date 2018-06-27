ClickO on the Go: Recreational marijuana in Florida; stealing squirrel on the run

ORLANDO, Fla. - News 6 knows its viewers are busy, but also knows that it's important to stay informed. That's why we've put together a list of things you need to know that you can easily access while you're on the go.

Here's what you need to know Wednesday, June 27:

Florida man strikes again

Another "only in Florida" story in the books. Video shows a man near Miami flexing his muscles before smashing his fist into an SUV. His tantrum doesn't end there, though. Watch it unfold on video.

Recreational marijuana

Attorney John Morgan is making another push for marijuana in the state, but this time it's for recreational purposes. Take a look at current marijuana laws in Florida and find out how he plans to fight for change.

Girl power

A woman on her way from Cuba to the Florida Keys hopes to be the first woman ever to finish the historic trip by paddle boat. Get an update on her adventure as she continues her journey.

Squirrelly behavior

Authorities are looking for a squirrel accused of stealing a doughnut from an officer in Alaska. Just kidding. They know it was the animal who took off with their dessert, and they're keeping a good sense of humor over it. See the squirrelly theft caught on camera and see what officers are saying about it.

Wednesday weather

Summer in Central Florida means afternoon storms and warm temperatures. Expect that to be the case today. Get the full forecast from News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges.

