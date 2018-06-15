ClickO on the Go: Roller coaster derails; Target's apology for Father's Day card

ORLANDO, Fla. - News 6 knows its viewers are busy, but also knows that it's important to stay informed. That's why we've put together a list of things you need to know that you can easily access while you're on the go.

Here's what you need to know Friday, June 15:

Coaster derailment

An investigation is underway to determine what caused a popular ride in Daytona Beach to derail Thursday night, leaving six people injured. Find out the details that have many people asking questions.

Donuts at school

Authorities are looking for the person responsible for doing donuts -- the bad kind -- on the lawn of a Brevard elementary school. See the marks left behind on school property after careless driving tore up the lawn.

Target apologizes

Company officials are apologizing after a controversial Father's Day card caused enough controversy to be taken off the shelves. See the card that wished "baby daddies" a happy holiday and tell us whether you think it was inappropriate.

Father's Day forecast

Rain is expected through the holiday weekend, but News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said it won't be a washout of a weekend. Get the full Father's Day forecast.

