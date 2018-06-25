ClickO on the Go: Cancerous chemicals in Satellite Beach; check your pool toys

ORLANDO, Fla. - News 6 knows its viewers are busy, but also knows that it's important to stay informed. That's why we've put together a list of things you need to know that you can easily access while you're on the go.

Here's what you need to know Monday, June 25:

Safe selling

A man was trying to sell a gold chain when the would-be buyer snatched it and shot him, authorities said. Investigators said the crime happened just down the street from the University of Central Florida in the middle of the day. Click for advice from law enforcement on how to stay safe when selling items online.

Cancerous chemicals

There have been 20 cases of cancer reported among Satellite High School graduates. Satellite Beach plans to test areas near Patrick Air Force Base for the presence of chemicals that officials say could have caused the spike in cancer cases. Click to get a deeper look at the potential problems.

Snakes in a pool

A family in Arizona said they had several rattlesnakes come out of pool noodles. Luckily, no one was harmed, but they're warning fellow parents to check their kids' toys before using.

Little boy, big difference

A 7-year-old boy uses his birthday money to buy a ride for a man whose bike was stolen. Click to hear the little guy talk about his generous act.

Monday's weather

Summer rain is sticking around. There is a 60 percent chance of rain Monday, with highs reaching 93 degrees and lows dropping to 73. Check out the full forecast from News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges here.

