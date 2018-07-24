ClickO on the Go: Sanford prowling arrest; another snack recall

ORLANDO, Fla. - News 6 knows its viewers are busy, but also knows that it's important to stay informed. That's why we've put together a list of things you need to know that you can easily access while you're on the go.

Here's what you need to know Tuesday, July 24:

Another recall

Another day, another snack recall. After Nabisco recalled several Ritz crackers over the weekend, Pepperidge Farm issued a recall for certain kinds of Goldfish crackers over salmonella contamination concerns. See which snack the company wants you to remove from your pantry immediately.

Sanford prowling

A Sanford mother was worried sick after she said someone was stalking her 17-year-old daughter and leaving messages on her window through the night. See the terrifying surveillance video that clearly showed the suspect's face.

*UPDATE: Authorities caught the suspect Monday morning and took him into custody. Read the full update.

Construction collapse

A construction crew in Miami Beach witnessed a scary moment Monday when the building they were supposed to demolish slowly came crashing down instead. Watch the 12-story structure fall right before their eyes, prompting an investigation.

Honorable officer

A Florida police officer was caught on camera helping a homeless man shape up his beard ahead of a job interview. Get the full heartwarming story to help restore your faith in humanity.

More storms

After record rainfall through the weekend and a wet start to the workweek, storms are expected to once again move through Central Florida Tuesday. Get the full forecast from News 6 meteorologist Candace Campos to plan the rest of your week.

