News 6 at Noon: Father of 10 killed in I-4 crash; medical marijuana

The family of a longtime pastor and father of ten is mourning after the man was killed in a possible wrong-way crash Monday morning. News 6 reporter Sachelle Saunders is learning more about the man and will give an update on the crash investigation.

Authorities are investigating a trio of smash-and-grab thefts in Orange County after a vehicle crashed into a MetroPCS store during one of the crimes. News 6 reporter Mark Lehman spoke to deputies about their search for the suspects.

Seminole State College in Oviedo is back open after a suspicious package investigation wrapped up Tuesday morning. Authorities detail the note they found that led to the investigation.

Orlando attorney John Morgan holds a press conference after a Florida judge ruled that patients could smoke the drug in private places. Hear what Morgan is now asking of the governor.

Authorities have released the 911 call that reveals the panic in a pizza worker’s voice after he shot a suspect in a clown mask when after they ambushed him.

Less than a week after it was canceled, White House officials say strong talks are back on for a meeting between President Trump and North Korea leader Kim Jong Un.

The man accused of stabbing another man who was waiting at an Orange County bus stop has been caught, according to deputies. Hear the latest on the investigation.

Monster gator

An 11-foot alligator was killed after it was found behind an Orlando home Monday. Click here to read why it had to be put to death and find a full breakdown of the latest numbers regarding gators found in the Orlando area.

Starbucks shutdown

Starbucks nationwide will be shutting down Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. local time for mandatory anti-bias employee training. The major shutdown comes after an incident in April involving two black men and a store manager who called authorities because they were sitting at the store without having ordered anything. If you still need to get your caffeine fix during the major shutdown, click here to find some local alternatives.

Super swing

The world's tallest swing ride is set to make its debut in Orlando this weekend. Click here to find out when you can ride the Starflyer -- if you dare.

Summertime in Central Florida

The hot, humid summer-like weather Central Florida has been feeling is expected to continue. Click here to get your full forecast.

