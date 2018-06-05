News 6 at Noon -- 6/1/18

ORLANDO, Fla. - Here’s what made headlines on News 6 at Noon:

Search for prisoner continues

Authorities said they are still searching for a prisoner who escaped from a Lake County correctional facility Thursday. Read more about how authorities said the inmate escaped.

Hurricane phone bank

News 6 is hosting a phone bank to answer hurricane-related questions on the official first day of hurricane season. Read about how to get your questions answered.

Accused escapee denied bond

A judge has denied bond for an Ocoee man who police said escaped from a hospital after being arrested. See the charges for which man is now in jailed.

Dog dragged behind truck

Police said a Melbourne man dragged a dog behind his truck for half a mile at 45 mph. Hear what charges the man now faces.

Funeral for man killed

Family and friends are mourning Matthew Pasciucco, a man who was killed in a suspected drunken driving crash. Read what the suspect in the crash said to police after he was arrested.

Man shot at gas station

Authorities said an undercover agent shot a man who was taking part in a drug deal at a Longwood gas station. See how witnesses described the scene.

Another humid day with afternoon and evening showers is on tap in the Orlando area, which marks the official start of the 2018 Atlantic hurricane season. Get your full forecast from News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges.

Here's what you need to know Friday, June 1.

News 6 kicks off hurricane season with pro tips

June 1 is the official start of hurricane season. Visit ClickOlrando.com/hurricane to find out what experts say you need to know before storms possibly approach us.

Woman bound with dog leash, puppy stolen in carjacking

A woman was bound with a dog leash and her vehicle was stolen with her 6-month-old puppy inside during a carjacking Thursday afternoon, according to officials with the Daytona Beach Police Department. Click here to see the puppy for which police are searching.

Man sneezes drives into canal

A driver sneezed Wednesday morning, causing him to veer off the road and crash his truck and trailer into a New Smyrna Beach canal. The driver walked away from the crash, but neighbors said accidents happen all too often on Edgewater Canal Road. Click here to find out why.

Officers give expecting mother police escort

Daytona Beach police said an expecting couple flagged down an officer when a mom went into labor.

Several officers escorted her to Halifax Hospital. Less than 15 minutes later she gave birth to a baby girl, Summer Addison. She even has the perfect nickname: first lady. Click here to read the full account.

Afternoon showers

The work week will end with the usual summer-like pattern, with a 70 percent coverage of rain and a high of 90. Friday night's low will be 74, with lots of humidity for Saturday morning. Click here for the full forecast.

