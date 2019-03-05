Once-luxurious Lyndhurst Hotel in Volusia could soon be demolished

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The Lyndhurst Hotel was once a luxurious stay for the rich that, over time, turned into a flophouse and is now vacant and on the brink of being gone for good.

It was on its way to being demolished until Tuesday, when its owner put a stop to it.

"I stayed here multiple times. You could pay for the week and stay there for one week advance," a former renter said.

The man, who declined to reveal his identity, said he stayed at the Lyndhurst Hotel for three years when he could scrape enough money together and said it was always full.

"It gave you an option if you were just starting out trying to get somewhere to stay instead of being homeless. You can pay $150 a week and you'd at least have somewhere to lay your head every day," he said.

On Friday, The City of Daytona Beach said its top building official put an emergency condemnation order on the three story wooden structure. It said the building is leaning forward and is a danger to the public. It also had a list of code violations dating back to 2004. However, the city said Tuesday that the hotel owner's attorney is going to appeal the city's action, which forces the demolition to be put on hold.

The dilapidated building wasn't always an eyesore. According to the Halifax Historical Museum, the hotel was established in 1898 and turned historic after the first shuffleboard game played on land was introduced on its grounds in 1913. The museum shared pictures and newspaper clippings with News 6, to show the hotel evolving through time. It now sits boarded up and vacant.

"I mean, it was horrible because you have anybody and everybody staying there," said the former renter.

News 6 called the owner's attorney to ask about the appeal but has not heard back.

