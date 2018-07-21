One dead in crash after man runs stop sign in Daytona Beach, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - One man is dead after a two-car crash in Daytona Beach on Friday night, according to officials from the Daytona Beach Police Department.

Police responded to the accident around 9:30 p.m. Friday on Peninsula Drive and Frances Terrace. Officers said Christopher Bonner failed to observe a stop sign and collided with another vehicle.

A news release said Bonner was taken to Halifax Health Medical Center where he later died. The driver of the second vehicle refused treatment, according to the release.

Authorities said both vehicles were towed from the scene.

No criminal charges have been filed.



