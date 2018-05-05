Woman dies in Apopka car crash on SR 429, troopers say

APOPKA, Fla. - One woman died Saturday from a single-vehicle crash on State Road 429 in Apopka, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened at 11:45 a.m. near mile marker 28 when a vehicle traveling northbound lost control, went into the median and overturned into southbound traffic. It's not clear why the vehicle lost control.

Officials said the female driver, the only occupant, was pronounced dead at Florida Hospital Apopka. Authorities said the crash is under investigation.

