DELAND, Fla. - One person was injured in a downtown DeLand shooting Sunday morning, the Volusia County Sheriff's Office said.

The shooting happened at 112 West Georgia Ave. at about 1:40 a.m.

According to deputies, one person was shot and taken to a hospital with unknown injuries and the suspected shooter was taken into custody.

News 6 contacted the Sheriff's Office for more information but agency officials were unable to comment on the open investigation.

