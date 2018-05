KISSIMMEE, Fla. - - One person was injured and another was transported to Osceola Regional Medical Center on Friday night after a shooting at 5 Star Pizza in Kissimmee, according to deputies.

The shooting took place at the Osceola Pkwy location, where bullets went through the window, according to deputies.

No other victims were located.

