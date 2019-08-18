One person dead in car accident in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - One person died in a car accident in Marion County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP said that two vehicles were traveling wetbound on a private road at the Market of Marion flea market when the first vehicle collided with the back of the second vehicle. Authorities said they're not sure why the collision happened.

The first vehicle collided with the second vehicle two more times after the initial collision, said FHP.

Authorities said the driver of the first vehicle was transported to Ocala Regional Hospital and pronounced dead and the driver of the second vehicle was transported to Ocala Regional Hospital with non-incapacitating injuries.

The crash is under investigation.

