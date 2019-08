PALM BAY, Fla. - A pedestriant was hit and killed by a car on Palm Bay Road around 9:45 p.m. Sunday, according to the Palm Bay Police Department.

Authorities said the person was hit on Palm Bay Road near Lipscomb Street and the driver did not stop after the accident.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.

