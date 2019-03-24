Man shoots cousin in fight over sunglasses, Holly Hill police say

HOLLY HILL, Fla. - A man upset about a pair of sunglasses shot his cousin in the leg Sunday morning, according to the Holly Hill Police Department.

Dementrus Herbert, 32, broke into his cousin's apartment on Ridgewood Ave. and demanded that he be given his sunglasses, police said. According to officials, after Herbert left the house he said he would return and shoot the man.

Herbert came back after getting a handgun from the driver of a gray sedan, went back inside his cousin's apartment, told the victim he would kill him and then shot the man in the upper leg, the affidavit said.

A witness said Herbert fled in the gray sedan after the shooting, according to the report.

Herbert was located at his apartment hours after the shooting, records show. He was arrested on charges of attempted first-degree murder, armed burglary, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and aggravated battery.

