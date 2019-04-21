One person taken to burn unit after garage catches fire in Marion County, officials say

SILVER SPRINGS, Fla. - A three-car garage caught fire Sunday causing one person to be taken to a local hospital burn unit, officials said.

Marion County Fire Rescue were called to a structure fire at 12:02 p.m. in the 7000 block of Northeast 61st Avenue Road in Silver Springs.

According to officials, when firefighters arrived they found a detached garage fully involved in flames.



Heavy winds caused the fire to spread into the corner of the home. MCFR quickly began fighting the blaze. Trying to keep the fire from spreading any more.

Multiple stations helped to extinguish the fire. Thanks to the aggressive attack on the fire, firefighters were able to stop the flames from damaging a majority of the home.

MCFR Units battle Silver Springs garage fire

Officials found two people who suffered burns in the fire. One was taken to a local hospital burn unit, the other refused further care and was not taken to a hospital, officials said.

According to officials, four suppression units and 17 firefighters were deployed to this fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, but it is under investigation by Marion County Fire Rescue Fire Marshal and the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

