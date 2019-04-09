One-shoed shooting suspect arrested after foot chase, deputies say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - Losing a shoe during a foot chase didn't stop a shooting suspect from still trying to evade arrest, according to the Seminole County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said Tamas Harris, 20, had been wanted since a Feb. 9 drive-by shooting on Citrus Tree Drive in Altamonte Springs that left one person injured. A witness said she saw Harris and another armed man in a black BMW shoot several rounds toward three people inside an Infiniti utility vehicle, according to the affidavit.

The report states that that victim believed Harris wanted to avenge his brother's shooting death several years prior.

Deputies said they saw Harris at Lux Car Wash in Altamonte Springs Monday afternoon and when they approached Harris yelling "police, don't move" and "let me see your hands," he ran toward State Road 436.

Harris ran between parked cars and the car wash building, then as he turned to get a look at the deputy chasing him, he fell and lost his hat and cellphone, according to the affidavit.

The fall gave the deputy time to catch up to Harris, who kept running as they both had to jump over a drainage ditch, the report said. During the jump, the deputy reached out to grab Harris' leg but only managed to snag his shoe.

Deputies said Harris kept running along State Road 436 despite his missing shoe.

Even after authorities managed to capture Harris, he continued to resist by refusing to put his hand behind his back, forcing a deputy to deliver a knee spike to his right hip, according to the report.

Deputies said they searched Harris and found 13.7 grams of marijuana, 15.1 grams of crack cocaine, 1.8 grams of powder cocaine and 19.5 grams of heroin separated into individual bags.

Harris faces charges of attempted murder, attempting to elude authorities, resisting arrest and drug possession, among others. He's being held at the Seminole County Jail.

