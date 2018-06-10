Victim hospitalized after possible shooting, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - Officials from the Orlando Police Department said one person has been taken to the hospital after a possible shooting in Orlando.

Police said officers responded to a potential shooting at the 5000 block of Luna Negra Drive at 2:42 a.m. on Sunday. They said a victim was found outside of the home, and was then taken to a local hospital.

Officers said the case is being investigated.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 6/ClickOrlando for updates.

