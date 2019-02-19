Online petition aims to sell Montana to Canada for $1 trillion

More than 7,800 people have signed a petition to sell the state of Montana to Canada, in an effort to lower national debt.

The petition, on Change.org, was started about a week ago. It’s not official in any sense, as in, we don’t have any indication that the government is looking at the idea and truly considering it -- but it is gaining traction, for whatever that’s worth.

"Let's get to 10,000 (signatures)!" the webpage says in the upper right-hand corner.

The description of the petition doesn’t have many details listed. It just says, “We have too much debt and Montana is useless. Just tell them it has beavers or something.”

“I'm the person who created the original petition,” one commenter posted, in part. “(I’m) just surprised that so many people have ‘backed’ my ‘cause.’ All in all, this is pretty epic.”

Yes....people are really signing the petition to sell Montana to Canada in exchange for $1 trillion to help reduce the national debt. https://t.co/rLGrjSju72 — Distinctly Montana (@DistinctlyMT) February 13, 2019

Added another commenter, Michelle Erb, “This Montanan totally supports the idea.”

The government’s debt is now more than $22 trillion.

