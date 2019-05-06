Only in Florida: Woman pulls gator from pants during traffic stop

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. - A Charlotte County deputy was surprised during a traffic stop Monday.

The sheriff's office said a woman pulled an alligator out of her pants during a traffic stop.

The deputy asked, "Do you have anything else?" before she pulled out the reptile.

It wasn't the only animal in the car.

Deputies said she also had 41 three-striped turtles in the vehicle.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission responded to the scene.

