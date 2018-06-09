OPD: Man accused of stealing police car, barricading self inside

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man has been arrested after stealing a patrol car, crashing it into a pole and refusing to come out for three hours, officials from the Orlando Police Department said.

Officials said an officer arrived at the area of East Princeton Street and North Orange Avenue on Friday night in response to suspicious person call. Alexander James Gonzales Jr., 30, was standing in the median of the intersection clothed in a hospital gown, according to officials.

It was later determined that Gonzales had walked out of Florida Hospital South, where he was a patient, police said.

The arrest affidavit said Gonzales was acting "frantic and erratic." When the officer approached him, Gonzales then got into the unlocked patrol car and drove away, down West Princeton Street, according to the affidavit.

Authorities said Gonzales drove over the speed limit with the vehicle's lights and sirens on. They said he crashed into a utility pole at intersection of W. Princeton Street and Elizabeth Avenue in College Park.

Officers said Gonzales refused to exit the vehicle for approximately three hours.

Officials said Gonzales was eventually removed from the vehicle and placed under arrest on charges of grand theft of a motor vehicle, criminal mischief, resisting officer without violence and driving with a suspended license. He is currently being held at the Orange County Jail with bond set at $3,250.

