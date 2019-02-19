Opening statements begin for former firefighter accused of recording Commissioner Hill

ORLANDO, Fla. - City attorneys and attorneys for former Orlando firefighter Joshua Granada began opening statements during a hearing at City Hall Tuesday.

Granada's attorney said his client did not get the proper investigation before being terminated from the Orlando Fire Department.

[RELATED: PTSD-diagnosed firefighter fired over Regina Hill recording speaks​ | Commissioner Hill intends to press charges against fired firefighter]

Granada was fired and is facing interception of wire/oral communications and disclosure charges after he admitted to recording Commissioner Regina Hill during a medical call in 2017.

Granada said he had no idea Hill was the woman in distress but decided to hit record on his cellphone when she became belligerent and started making accusations.

The former firefighter filed a wrongful termination lawsuit against the city last year.

[MORE: Ousted state firefighter of year sues City of Orlando for 'wrongful termination' | Firefighter accused of recording Commissioner Regina Hill facing charges]

The hearing was eventually closed to the public after an attorney for the city considered that witness testimony could disclose Hill's medical records from the Aug. 27, 2017, call, which could be a violation of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.