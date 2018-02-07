WATCH LIVE: Opening statements in Bob Ward's murder trial

ORLANDO, Fla. - Opening statements are scheduled to begin Wednesday in the retrial of Isleworth millionaire Robert "Bob" Ward, who's accused of murder in the death of his wife.

Diane Ward died of a single gunshot wound to the head in the 2009 shooting inside their mansion.

Bob Ward repeatedly said he shot in during a 911 call.

“She’s dead. She’s done. I’m sorry,” he said in the call.

He later said that the gun may have gone off while Ward was trying to take the gun from his wife.

In 2011, Ward was convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced to 30 years in prison.

An appeals court reversed the conviction last year, saying Ward's attorney did not properly object to evidence regarding his right to remain silent.

Ward served six years before the conviction was overturned.

"I wonder every day how a man can be in jail not only for something he did not do, but for something he was never once blamed for by people directly affected by my mom's death," Ward's daughter previously said in court.

Ward was released from jail last year after posting a $1 million bond, officials said.

Watch News 6 and stay with ClickOrlando.com for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.