Operation leads to dismantling of drug trafficking organization in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - State and local law enforcement are expected to announce the results of an operation that led to the dismantling of a drug trafficking organization.

According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, 11 people were arrested in the operation, including four who are siblings.

The suspects face a variety of charges, including trafficking in heroin, trafficking in fentanyl, trafficking in methamphetamine and conspiracy and firearm charges.

Agents from the Metropolitan Bureau of Investigation and Drug Enforcement Administration were also involved in the investigation, according to deputies.

More details are expected to be released during a joint press conference with Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings, Orlando Police Chief John Mina, High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas Director Steve Collins, MBI Director Ron Stucker and representatives from the Drug Enforcement Agency and the Office of Statewide Prosecution.

