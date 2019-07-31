Orange City man killed in motorcyclist crash

iStock/mikdam

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - An Orange City man is dead after crashing into a pickup truck trailer Tuesday.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers said John Ridenour was traveling southbound on Broadway Street around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. The 64-year-old was traveling in his Dodge pickup truck, towing a trailer. He stopped at a stop sign before continuing to his route.

Yohary Gonzalez Burgos, 27, was heading westbound on his motorcyclist on Lakeshore Drive when Ridenour completed his stop and entered the intersection, according to the crash report.

Burgos tried to avoid crashing into the pickup and laid the motorcycle down, according to troopers. The front of his motorcycle hit the left side of the trailer.

Troopers are still investigating the crash.

