Orange County addresses parking problem in Osprey Ridge community

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Cellphone video showing a school bus struggling to get through a neighborhood street because of parked cars prompted an east Orlando mother to push for change.

Aileen Vazquez began asking Orange County representatives in August for "No Parking" signs in her Osprey Ridge community.

Almost every day, Vazquez said her children's school bus would have to maneuver around multiple cars parked on the already narrow streets.

Four months after her request, she is seeing a change. Orange County Public Works employees installed six signs last week.

"We went ahead and addressed the curves first because that was a problem area, but we are now working on a plan to do the whole entire neighborhood with no parking signs on one side of the street," Frank Yokiel, with Orange County Public Works, said.

In the past six months, Yokiel said 13 neighborhoods within the county have requested the no parking signs.

Because of the demand, they have hired additional contractors to keep up.

"We have eight sign installers in the county, and our sign installers also work weekends to catch up on the work," Yokiel said.

Vazquez knows it's a process but is eager to see even more signs lining her streets.

"You know, it's progress. It's progress, and I am so glad, and I am so happy," Vazquez said.

