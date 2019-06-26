Orange County apartment fire believed to be caused by lightning strike

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County Fire Rescue investigators said an apartment fire on the 7500 block of Key Largo Drive was believed to be caused by a lightning strike.

Investigators said the fire is almost completely out.

Twelve to 15 units were impacted by the fire, according to the Orange County Fire Rescue.

Officials said the Red Cross will be notified to help residents impacted by the fire.

Orange County Fire Rescue said no one was injured in the blaze.

Crews rescued a Dalmatian during the fire, the dog has been reunited with the owners.

20:38 update: Crews confirming this Dalmatian was rescued from one of the units involved in the building fire at 7501 Key Largo Drive. Thankfully, he is doing just fine and has been reunited with owners. https://t.co/P214YzAOZo pic.twitter.com/acHpf25Vn1 — OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) June 26, 2019

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.