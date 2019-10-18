Orange County battalion chief arrested on domestic violence charge

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - An Orange County Fire Rescue battalion chief has been relieved of duty after he was arrested on a domestic violence charge, according to the department.

David Hollenbach was off duty when he was arrested by Seminole County deputies on Wednesday, officials said.

An administrative hearing will be scheduled to review the circumstances of the arrest and determine Hollenbach's employment status. He will remain relieved of his duties until then.

No further details were immediately available.

