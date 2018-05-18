Suspects could be connected in multiple burglaries, deputies say

APOPKA, Fla. - Officials from the Orange County Sheriff's Office said the two suspects from a burglary on Monday match the description of two suspects from a May 10 burglary.

An OCSO press release said the most recent burglary happened in the Foxborough Farms subdivision, while the previous took place in the Maude Helen subdivision, both of which are in Apopka. The two neighborhoods are just over seven miles apart.

According to the press release, both suspects are black men between 16 and 26 years old.

Authorities said the first suspect is between 5 feet and 5 inches and 5 feet 8 inches with braces, and was last seen wearing dark basketball shorts and a black hooded jacket.

They said the second suspect is between 5 feet 8 inches and 5 feet feet 11 inches with unkempt short hair, and was last seen wearing dark basketball shorts with a fleece type jacket and teal shoes.

Surveillance video from both burglaries shows the suspects leaving tin a gray sedan. Officials said this is a gray Chevrolet Impala.

Deputies said in both burglaries, the suspects broke through glass doors to enter the homes.

According to the press release, on May 11, the suspects rang the doorbell of the Foxborough Farms home multiple times and then left when no one answered the door.

Authorities said that on May 14, the victim who lives at the home saw the same two suspects, who then asked her if they could rent out the house for a party. They said she declined and then left the area.

Deputies said 10 minutes later, the home's alarm system went off when the suspects entered the home through an upstairs door.

Officials said that jewelry and a safe were stolen from the home on May 10, but nothing was taken in the May 14 break in.

If you have any information about either case, call Crimeline at (800) 423-8477.

