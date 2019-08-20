Orange County deputies ask public for help in identifying man

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff’s Office asked the public for help in identifying a man after releasing his sketch on Facebook Monday.

The Sheriff’s Office said the on Friday afternoon a 12-year-old boy was riding his bike on Lake Underhill from Legacy Middle School when the man in the sketch rode by him on his bike and tugged on his backpack.

Investigators said the boy was not harmed in the incident.

Anyone with information about the man or the incident is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-8477.





