Orange County deputies injured during scuffle inside McDonald's

ORLANDO, Fla. - Three Orange County sheriff's deputies were injured Thursday morning while taking a man into custody inside a McDonald's restaurant.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to the McDonald's on Orange Blossom Trail near Holden Avenue for a trespassing incident.

Cellphone video recorded by a customer shows two deputies holding the man on the ground, while one deputy repeatedly says, "Stop resisting."

The man being detained was heard saying, "Miss, I can walk out," before he asked another customer for help, the video shows.

"When the police officers did come in, they did try to comply with him," witness Wesley Harvey said. "They did try to do everything by the book. The guy really wasn't cooperating with them."

Harvey was with his father inside the restaurant and recorded the incident.

"I have been watching the guy since we've been here and he'd been acting kind of crazy, you know," David Harvey said.

Officials said the deputies suffered minor to moderate injuries and were taken to the hospital.

The man was eventually taken into custody.

No other details have been released.

