Orange County deputies investigate shooting at 7-Eleven convenience store

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies were investigating a shooting at a 7-Eleven convenience store on South Orange Blossom Trail Tuesday morning.

Orange County deputies were responding to the 7300 block of South Orange Blossom Trail to an aggravated battery call around 10:45 p.m. Monday. They say they found a victim with gunshot wounds. According to an Orange County Sheriff's Office release, the victim had non-life-threatening wounds and was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Deputies said suspects had left the scene.

This investigation is ongoing, check back with clickorlando.com for more information.

