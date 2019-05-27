Orange County deputies investigating fatal shooting of 65-year-old man in Zellwood

ZELLWOOD, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating the fatal shooting of a 65-year-old man in Zellwood.

The Sheriff’s Office said at 5:06 p.m. deputies responded to the 6000 block of Willow Street for an aggravated battery call.

Investigators found a 65-year-old man with a gunshot wound, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to investigators.

No suspect has been identified at this time, according to deputies.

The victim’s name has not been released.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.



