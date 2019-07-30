Orange County deputies looking for shooting suspect

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to the 8000 block of Mandarin Drive in Orlando for a report of a shooting.

The Sheriff's Office said a 33-year-old man was standing outside when he was shot by another man.

The shooter also took the victim's property, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said the shooter left in a vehicle driven by another suspect.

Investigators said the victim's injury is nonlife-threatening.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.